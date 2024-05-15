 Ludhiana: SOEs to start counselling for admission in Class 9,11 from Wednesday - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: SOEs to start counselling for admission in Class 9,11 from Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 15, 2024 07:02 AM IST

There are 16 SOEs in the Ludhiana district where the students who cleared the entrance examination for the same will be admitted into the schools during the first phase of counselling from 8 am till May 18

The 118 Schools of Eminence (SOEs) across the state will commence the counselling for admission into Classes 9 and 11 for the new academic session based on merit and seat reservations from Wednesday.

For Class 9, a total of 36 seats have been allotted in each section, where 75% of the seats have been reserved for government school candidates and the rest 25% for private school candidates. (HT File photo for representation)
For Class 9, a total of 36 seats have been allotted in each section, where 75% of the seats have been reserved for government school candidates and the rest 25% for private school candidates. (HT File photo for representation)

There are 16 SOEs in the Ludhiana district where the students who cleared the entrance examination for the same will be admitted into the schools during the first phase of counselling from 8 am till May 18.

For Class 9, a total of 36 seats have been allotted in each section, where 75% of the seats have been reserved for government school candidates and the rest 25% for private school candidates.

For Class 11, 32 seats have been allotted to each section of the class, where 24 of them are reserved for government school candidates and eight for private school candidates. 51% of the total seats are reserved for the general category, 10% for economically weaker section (EWS) and backward classes each, 25% for scheduled caste (SC), and 4% for physically handicapped candidates.

At least 10 students are required to start a section for the four sections, which include commerce, humanities, medical, and non-medical, in each SOE.

Ludhiana: SOEs to start counselling for admission in Class 9,11 from Wednesday

