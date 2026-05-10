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Ludhiana: Speeding linked to every second crash in city, reveals NCRB report

Reckless and negligent driving emerged as the second leading cause of fatal crashes. A total of 118 accidents were attributed to dangerous driving, resulting in 88 deaths and injuries to 48 persons.

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:32 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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Ludhiana has figured among the five urban centres in the country with the highest road accident fatality rate, with speeding emerging as the leading cause of crashes in the city, according to the 2024 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

Ludhiana recorded 376 deaths in 483 accidents in 2024. (HT Photo)

According to the report, Ludhiana recorded 483 road accidents last year in which 376 people lost their lives, taking the city’s fatality rate to 77.84%. The city ranked fifth nationwide after Varanasi, Pune, Mumbai and Nashik. The data shows that speeding alone accounted for more than half of all road accidents reported in Ludhiana during the year. Of the 483 accidents, 246 were linked to speeding. These crashes claimed 168 lives and left 142 people injured, indicating that nearly every second road mishap in the city was caused by vehicles being driven beyond safe speed limits.

Reckless and negligent driving emerged as the second leading cause of fatal crashes. A total of 118 accidents were attributed to dangerous driving, resulting in 88 deaths and injuries to 48 persons.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Speeding linked to every second crash in city, reveals NCRB report
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Speeding linked to every second crash in city, reveals NCRB report
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