Ludhiana: Staff caught dumping waste on road, contracter fined 25,000

After a video showing a contractor’s staff dumping waste on road in Focal Point’s Phase 5 was widely circulated on Saturday, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Sunday slapped ₹25,000 fine on the contractor.

As per the information, the civic body had asked the contractor to clean a sewer line in the area using a super-suction machine. After cleaning, his staff was captured dumping the waste on the road rather than discarding it in some other sewer line. The video was recorded by a passerby.

After the matter came to the notice of MC officials, a fine of ₹25,000 was imposed on the contractor. MC sub-divisional officer Kamal said the staff claimed that it happened due to some technical glitch in the super-suction machine.

However, a fine of ₹25,000 has been imposed for the violation, he added.