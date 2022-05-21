Ludhiana | State conference held on ‘Startups: One step towards self-reliance’

A state conference on the topic ‘Startups: One step towards self-reliance’ organised by the Ludhiana chapter of Northern India Regional Council of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (NIRC of ICSI) was held here on Saturday.

The conference was inaugurated by chief guest KAP Sinha, principal secretary, finance, Government of Punjab.

Dignitaries— CS Devendra V Deshpande, president, ICSI; Raj Singh, regional director (north), ministry of corporate affairs, New Delhi; Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU; and Shyam Sunder, registrar of companies (Punjab, Chandigarh)— were present on the occasion.

Sinha said the theme was very apt due to expansion of business and increased number of startups. He also assured his full support to the institute for allocation of land to Ludhiana chapter.

Raj Singh and Shyam Sunder informed the members about the upcoming development in the ministry of corporate affairs.

Deshpande told that ICSI has constituted a task force on startups, which is taking up various joint certificate programmes to equip the members of ICSI with specific knowledge of relevant legal provisions required to set up a startup.

He emphasised the partnership between the professional institutions and industries for better economic growth of the country.