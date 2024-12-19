Menu Explore
Ludhiana: State government ‘failed’ to maintain law & order, says Majithia

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Dec 20, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Speaking at a campaign event for SAD district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who is contesting the municipal corporation (MC) elections from ward number 60, Majithia accused the AAP of ‘exploiting’ the state’s resources for electoral gains in other states

Former cabinet minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ‘failing’ to maintain law and order in the state.

Majithia said the AAP was running the state like the East India Company, siphoning off resources to fund its Delhi assembly election campaign. (HT Photo)
Majithia said the AAP was running the state like the East India Company, siphoning off resources to fund its Delhi assembly election campaign.

The remarks came in the aftermath of a ‘blast’ at a police check post building in Batala. Speaking at a campaign event for SAD district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who is contesting the municipal corporation (MC) elections from ward number 60, Majithia accused the AAP of ‘exploiting’ the state’s resources for electoral gains in other states.

Pointing to the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70, whose hunger strike at the Khanauri border entered 24th day on Thursday, Majithia said if farm leaders suffer any loss, Centre and state government is directly responsible.

He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has ‘good relations’ with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which he why he always “saves his skin in alleged excise policy scam“.

Majithia said the AAP was running the state like the East India Company, siphoning off resources to fund its Delhi assembly election campaign.

