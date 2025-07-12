Ludhiana: State govt failed to curb extortion, killings: Sukhbir

Blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the rise in extortions and targeted killings in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said Punjabis should unite to stop the loot of Punjab and its resources. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The SAD president was here to visit Dr Aniljit Singh Kamboj, who was injured after being shot at by gangsters. Dr Kamboj, father of Punjabi film actress Tanya, is receiving medical treatment in a hospital here. Sukhbir, while inquiring about Dr Kamboj’s health, also assured the family that the SAD was with them and would strive to ensure justice was done to them.

Sukhbir said, “Punjab is slipping into lawlessness but AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is ruling the state by proxy, is only interested in collecting money.” He said targeted killings had increased drastically with renowned businessmen Sanjay Verma of Abohar also being gunned down a few days back. The situation has become so bad that prominent businessmen have started investing in other states.”

Urging people to support the SAD, Badal said the previous SAD governments have a “stellar record as far as maintaining law and order is concerned”. He said the situation had deteriorated to such a level because Punjab was being remote controlled from Delhi. “The Delhiwalas have no interest in the welfare of Punjabis and are busy looting the state”, he added. Senior leader Sanjeet Singh Sunny Gill was also present on the occasion.

Later, the SAD president held meetings in Jagraon and Ludhiana in connection with the party’s July 15 conference against the land pooling scheme of the AAP government. “We will not allow one inch of land to be acquired,” he said.

Senior leaders, including Sunny Gill, SR Kler, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Hira Singh Gabadia, Harishrai Dhanda, Paramjit Singh Dhillon, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Parupkar Singh Ghuman, Kamal Chaitly, RD Sharma ,Yadwinder Yadu, Jaspal Giaspuria, Raghubir Singh Sharnmajra and Baba Ajit Singh attended the meetings.