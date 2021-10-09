Ludhiana STF arrests two drug peddlers with 850-gm heroin

The special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested two drug peddlers with 850-gram heroin on Saturday. They also seized their scooter and recovered ₹22,500 in cash and an electronic weighing machine from them.

The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Happy, 30, of Phullanwal village and Gurpreet Singh alias Billu, 28, of Mohalla Satjot Nagar.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana Range, said that the duo was arrested from Satjot Nagar after they left from Gurpreet’s residence to supply the heroin. The inspector added that the accused are unemployed and they have been into heroin smuggling for a long time.

The Inspector added that Harjit is a convict in a drug peddling case registered at Dugri police station. He had been sentenced to 10 years in jail and ₹1 lakh penalty.

He had come out of jail on parole around two years ago, but he didn’t return, following which a case under Section 8(2) and 9 of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Temporary Release Act was also registered against him.

A case under Section 21 and 29 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF police station, Mohali. They were produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to two days in STF custody.