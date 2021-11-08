Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: STF bust drug supply racket with arrest of 24-year-old man

Published on Nov 08, 2021 05:46 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The special task force (STF) of Ludhiana range busted a drug supply racket with the arrest of a 24-year-old man, who is already facing trial in a drug peddling case.

Identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas of Mohalla Alamgir Enclave, the STF recovered 850 gm heroin from his possession.

According to STF officials, a murder convict, Harjot Singh alias Jot of Khatra Chuharan village of Dehlon, was operating the supply chain. He is yet to be arrested.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana, said police arrested Jaspreet Singh from near the grain market on Gill Road following a tip-off. On checking, the STF found 850 gm heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 60 empty pouches stuffed in his backpack.

During questioning, the accused revealed that Harjot had sent him to deliver the consignment.

The inspector added that Harjot Singh, a murder convict, had taken to drug peddling after coming out on parole. Jaspreet is unemployed and is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling. He was let out on bail around seven months ago.

A case under Sections 21, 21C, 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused at STF, Mohali.

