Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Stir continues at PAU: Protest enters ninth day
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Stir continues at PAU: Protest enters ninth day

The PAU, Ludhiana, students on Tuesday, the ninth day of indefinite protest, moved outside the communication centre to protest as the National Science Week celebrations have been commenced in the centre
PAU students protesting against offline exam in Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on February 22, 2022. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) authorities and students seem to be on a sticky wicket as no consensus has been reached between the parties regarding the mode of examination, despite series of meetings held between the two and round-the-clock protest by students against offline exams.

The students on Tuesday, the ninth day of indefinite protest, moved outside the communication centre to protest as the National Science Week celebrations have been commenced in the centre.

The students said they shifted the protest site from outside the Thapar Hall to let the dignitaries invited to the fair know about the problems being faced by students.

“The authorities have agreed to conduct online examinations but with a condition that a third party will be involved in their respective area, where the students will have to appear for online exams. But we have been demanding that the authorities should allow us to appear for online exams at our homes only,” said the protesting students.

The students further said the classes for the last three semesters were held online and the exams were also held online. But this time, the classes were held online and at the last moment, the authorities announced that the exams will be held offline.

After the agitation raised by students, the university authorities deferred the exams that were scheduled to be held from February 17, but the next dates have not been announced yet.

BKU, Sidhupur, extends support

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Sidhupur, led by its state president Jagjit Sigh Dallewal has extended its support for the agitating students. Dallewal also visited the university on February 21 to support the students. On Tuesday too, members of BKU were present during the agitation raised by students.

