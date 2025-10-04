Ludhiana: Stolen mobile found, 1 arrested

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 50-year-old woman from Gurgaon in Haryana in connection with a mobile theft that took place in May. Officials said an FIR was registered under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Ludhiana railway station on May 30 on the complaint of a passenger who stated that he had lost his mobile phone worth around ₹20,000. The arrested accused in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The police had put the phone on a tracking system ever since. It was finally traced to Gurugram. A police party of four GRP officials raided the traced location on Friday evening and arrested the accused, identified as Kalyani Devi.

“Ever since the FIR was registered, we had been trying to track the phone. It was found in Gurugram, so we sent a party that arrested her,” said Inspector Palwinder Singh, in-charge of Ludhiana GRP.

The accused was brought to the city late Friday night. Kalyani Devi was on Saturday produced in front of a magistrate who sent her to judicial custody for 14 days.