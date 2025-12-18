Ludhiana: Stray dog that bit 10 people dies, test confirms rabies

A stray dog that went on a biting spree in Model Gram, attacking around 10 people on Sunday, has tested positive for rabies. The dog died on Monday, while the rabies test report was received on Wednesday, officials said. The incident comes amid alarming dog bite figures in the district. (HT Photo)

Municipal health officer Dr Vipan Malhotra said that since rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, other stray dogs in the area may also have been exposed to the virus. As a precautionary measure, the municipal corporation has rescued dogs from the neighbourhood and placed them under observation and vaccinated.

“We have caught five dogs from the locality and are keeping them under observation. If any signs of rabies appear, they will be tested. All rescued dogs are being vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus,” Dr Malhotra said.

Among the victims was a 10-year-old child, who was attacked while going to a neighbourhood shop to buy milk. The injuries were so severe that he had to undergo plastic surgery at Christian Medical College and Hospital. Plastic surgeon Dr Pinki Pargal said the dog caused deep lacerations on the left side of the child’s face, tearing through the skin, subcutaneous tissue and muscles, with injuries extending up to the mucosa.

Senior medical officer at civil hospital, Dr Akhil Sareen, said the dog testing positive for rabies would not change the treatment protocol for the victims. “Whenever a dog bite patient reports to us, we assume the dog could be rabid. Treatment is decided based on the severity of the bite. In serious cases, anti-rabies immunoglobulin is infiltrated into the wound to neutralise the virus before it enters the bloodstream. The standard treatment is effective if the full course is completed,” he said, urging victims not to discontinue treatment midway.

Rabies is a zoonotic disease that spreads to humans through the saliva of infected animals, usually through bites. According to the World Health Organisation, once the virus reaches the central nervous system and symptoms appear, rabies is fatal in 100% of cases.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur advised that not only those bitten, but also people who had any form of contact with the dog should get vaccinated as a precaution. “The virus can take up to a week to show symptoms. People who may have fed the dog or were in close contact with it should also take the rabies vaccine,” she said.

She further cautioned that pet dogs roaming freely in the area may also have come into contact with the infected animal. “Even vaccinated pets can act as carriers and pose a risk to humans,” she said.

The incident comes amid alarming dog bite figures in the district. Last year, Ludhiana reported 31,054 dog bite cases. This year alone, till October, 30,843 cases have already been recorded, underlining the growing public health challenge posed by stray animals.