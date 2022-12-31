Ludhiana: Stray dogs maul boy in New Sunder Nagar area

: A pack of stray dogs attacked a boy in Ludhiana’s New Sunder Nagar area on Friday night. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed Hari Om, a former sarpanch of the area, rescuing the boy. The video of the attack went viral on social media.

The boy had gone out to buy something from a shop when he was attacked by a pack of dogs. The boy sustained several dog bites. He was given first aid and sent to his family members. The condition of the child is reportedly critical.

In June 2021, a 15-year-old girl was attacked by a group of stray dogs in Krishna Nagar near Ghumar Mandi. She sustained multiple bite injuries on her arms, chest, and back, and also received seven stitches on her head after falling to the ground during the attack. Two passers-by rescued her.

In January 2022, a five-year-old boy in the Bahomajra village of Khanna was tragically killed in an attack by a pack of dogs while near his home.

According to local residents, the dogs are not being sterilised which is leading to a significant increase in the population of dogs.

The number of dog-bite cases in Ludhiana has gone up by 24% in a year. As compared to 6,100 such cases recorded in 2021, the figure has already touched 7,856 till November this year.