Ludhiana street vendor sustains ‘bullet injuries’, cops say accused used crackers

A street vendor suffered “bullet injuries” after an assailant allegedly opened fire on him near Pippal Chowk in Daba on Thursday night.

The complainant, Ramesh, 34, of Pippal Chowk, said he was returning home when the masked man opened fire him. While the bullets missed him, he says the splinters hit his back. The Daba police suspected that the man sustained injuries due to a firecracker.

Ramesh owns several carts which he rents out. He also sells spices on his cart. The accused has been captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows a bike-borne man alighting from his bike, and opening fire on Ramesh.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, Daba station house officer, said it seemed that the accused had burst a firecracker using a gun like structure, which injured the victim. “The exact nature of the complainant’s injury will be clear after a medical examination is conducted.”