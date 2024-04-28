Ludhiana: Student Police Cadet programme to pick up pace as funds pour in

Under the ongoing Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme of the state government, 30 shortlisted schools in the district have recently received the grant of ₹50,000 each, post which the programme is expected to pick up the pace. Students of Shahpur government senior secondary school during an event under SPC in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

SPC programme aims to make students familiar with the police functioning from close quarters and make them active partners in governance and security. It was launched by the state government in August last year, and is coordinated by the community affairs division, police and education department. As many as 280 schools have been selected. Out of these, maximum are from the district.

The teachers from chosen schools were trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, for the successful implementation of the programme.

Karamsar government school teacher Jagveer Kaur said, “In training, we were taught on how to keep the students engaged in the productive activities.” The provided funds would be used by the schools to conduct activities under the programme.

Another teacher of Kheri Jhameri government high school Karamjit Garewal said, “Every month, a lecture on various social issues is conducted by the police officials from different departments to raise awareness among the students. Till now, six such sessions have been conducted.” Only 40 students were selected from each school to be a part of the programme, he added.

Payal Saanjh Kendra assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjiv Kumar delivered a lecture on the issues related to cybercrime at Shahpur government school on Saturday. Kumar said the programme aims to incorporate discipline among the students by focusing on moral values along with indoor and outdoor games.

Shahpur government school teacher Sukhwant Kaur said, “We would soon be directed by the concerned officials on the utilisation of the funds. Only then the students’ visit to police stations, saanjh kendras and training centres would be arranged.”

However, few educators are still sceptical about the programme. A government senior secondary school principal said, “Similar programme was introduced in 2017 which was later discontinued due to lack of expected outcomes. It is yet to see how this project turns out and whether students gain something out of it or not.”