Ludhiana: Student, SI among 4 selected for Senior National Judo Championship

In the recent trials of the Senior National Judo Championship held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, four athletes from Ludhiana have been selected for the competition to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from October 1 to 6. Three of the selected athletes are associated with the Punjab Police.

Praveen Thakur, judo coach, district judo association, Ludhiana, said the district’s open trials have led to the selection of four athletes in the Senior National Judo Championship.

Ginni, a final-year student at Khalsa College, weighing less than 78 kilograms, has secured a place in the Senior National Judo Championship. She has been practising under the sports department for five to six years. Ginni had previously clinched a gold medal in the School National Judo Championship three years ago. Her consistent top performances have earned her a spot in the championship.

Priya, a head constable with the Punjab Police, weighing less than 57 kilograms, has also been selected. She began her journey into judo when she approached Thakur nearly nine years ago. Since then, she has bagged silver and bronze medals at the national level, in addition to winning gold at the inter-university level. She currently resides in Jalandhar, where she practices at the Centre for Sports, Jalandhar.

Pooja Chaudhary, a sub-inspector with the Punjab Police, weighing less than 63 kilograms, has secured her place in the Senior National Judo Championship. She had previously clinched a gold medal at the Senior National Judo Championship one year ago. Pooja Chaudhary initially practised judo in Ludhiana under the sports department before moving to Jalandhar. She has won several medals at the junior national level and has represented India at the international level.

Jaswinder Singh, weighing more than 100 kilograms, has also been selected for the Senior National Judo Championship. Jaswinder hails from Ludhiana and started practising judo at Guru Nanak Stadium eight years ago. He has consistently performed well in national competitions, securing six medals and achieving podium finishes in the Senior National Judo Championship four times. He participated in the Asian Championship held in Doha three years ago. Jaswinder currently practices at the Centre for Sports, Jalandhar.

