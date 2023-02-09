Ludhiana: Sub-district hospital Samrala gets quality certification

Recognising its high standard of quality and performance, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) has approved National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for the Sub-District Hospital Samrala, Ludhiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An inspection was conducted by a Central team in December 2022, wherein the hospital scored 81%. The team made an assessment of accident & emergency, OPD, and IPD, labour room, maternity ward, OT, radiology, PPU, pharmacy auxiliary, lab & general admin.

Civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur said, “Sub-Divisional Hospital Samrala has been successful in obtaining the quality certificate by securing 81% marks.”

The hospital’s senior medial officer Tarakjot Singh said, “I extend my congratulations to the team for this accomplishment. Our hospital is a 50-bed facility and we have a monthly average of 10,000 patients visiting the outpatient department.”

Meanwhile, deputy medical commissioner Ramandeep Kaur, said, “The hospital fulfilled all the required conditions, so it has obtained the certificate of NQAS.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}