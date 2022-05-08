Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: Govt girls' school, Gill, lifts title
chandigarh news

Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: Govt girls’ school, Gill, lifts title

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, won the Ludhiana Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship by beating Gill Baseball Club 12-2 in the finals
The team of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, who emerged as winners at the 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The girls’ team of the host Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, on Saturday lifted the 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association. They beat Gill Baseball Club 12-2 in the finals.

Seven girls’ teams participated in the tournament including Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Nightingale Baseball Club, Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club, Gill Baseball Club, Nightingale Senior Secondary School, GNW Baseball Club and Khalsa Baseball Club.

In semi-finals, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, beat Nightingale Senior Secondary School 2-0 and Gill Baseball Club beat Khalsa Baseball Club 5-4.

Nightingale Senior Secondary School bagged the third position by defeating Khalsa Baseball Club 11-10.

