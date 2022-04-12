Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Suicide victim’s brother accuses ACP of favouring man accused of abetment
Ludhiana | Suicide victim’s brother accuses ACP of favouring man accused of abetment

In a complaint to police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Tuesday, the victim’s brother sought action against ACP (Industrial Area A, Ludhiana) Simranjit Singh
When contacted, ACP (Industrial Area A, Ludhiana) Simranjit said that he had summoned the victim’s kin several times to record their statement, but they did not appear. (HT FILE)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Six months after a 31-year-old resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar of Baba Than Singh Chowk ended his life, his brother accused an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of favouring the man accused of abetting the suicide.

In a complaint to police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Tuesday, the victim’s brother sought action against ACP (Industrial Area A) Simranjit Singh.

He stated that his elder brother, who had a mobile phone business, had ended his life on October 11, 2021. A week before the suicide, the accused Rubal of Amarpura, had come to their house and threatened his brother to pay up 8 lakh. Following the incident, the victim allegedly slipped into depression and ultimately took the extreme step.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Rubal at Division Number 3 police station.

“Police did not arrest the accused. Meanwhile, he managed to get an inquiry marked to ACP (Industrial Area A) Simranjit Singh. I was not satisfied with the inquiry, so on November 29, I filed an application with the then joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) Dayama Harish Omparkash, who transferred the inquiry to ACP Central, but the ACP Simranjit did not hand over the files to the ACP concerned,” alleged the complainant.

“ACP Simranjit kept forcing me to record my statement. I approached senior officers on February 11, who again transferred the inquiry to ACP central, but ACP Simranjit Singh did not send the file to the latter. The ACP and his reader are still forcing me to record my statement with them,” he added.

When contacted, ACP Simranjit said that he had summoned the victim’s kin several times to record their statement, but they did not appear. The ACP claimed that he has not received any orders for transfer of inquiry.

