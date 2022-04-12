Ludhiana | Suicide victim’s brother accuses ACP of favouring man accused of abetment
Six months after a 31-year-old resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar of Baba Than Singh Chowk ended his life, his brother accused an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of favouring the man accused of abetting the suicide.
In a complaint to police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Tuesday, the victim’s brother sought action against ACP (Industrial Area A) Simranjit Singh.
He stated that his elder brother, who had a mobile phone business, had ended his life on October 11, 2021. A week before the suicide, the accused Rubal of Amarpura, had come to their house and threatened his brother to pay up ₹8 lakh. Following the incident, the victim allegedly slipped into depression and ultimately took the extreme step.
A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Rubal at Division Number 3 police station.
“Police did not arrest the accused. Meanwhile, he managed to get an inquiry marked to ACP (Industrial Area A) Simranjit Singh. I was not satisfied with the inquiry, so on November 29, I filed an application with the then joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) Dayama Harish Omparkash, who transferred the inquiry to ACP Central, but the ACP Simranjit did not hand over the files to the ACP concerned,” alleged the complainant.
“ACP Simranjit kept forcing me to record my statement. I approached senior officers on February 11, who again transferred the inquiry to ACP central, but ACP Simranjit Singh did not send the file to the latter. The ACP and his reader are still forcing me to record my statement with them,” he added.
When contacted, ACP Simranjit said that he had summoned the victim’s kin several times to record their statement, but they did not appear. The ACP claimed that he has not received any orders for transfer of inquiry.
Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana
Lambasting the state government over the delay in payment of salaries, the members of PRTC contractual employees union staged a protest against the state government at the bus stand here on Tuesday. District vice-president of the union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now.
Over 900 labour quarters on Ludhiana MC’s radar, a month to improve sewer system, pay taxes
Citing dumping of waste in sewer lines as one of the main reason of its choking, the zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur has directed the owners of over 900 labour quarters to improve their internal sewer system and stop dumping plastic waste and garbage in the sewer lines within a month. Poonampreet Kaur also conducted a meeting with a group of labour quarter owners on Monday.
Ludhiana | Zone-A councillors raise issue of pending works, bad roads
Eyeing the upcoming municipal elections scheduled to be held next year, different political parties' councillors of areas falling under Zone A of municipal corporation raised hue and cry over couple of issues, at the zonal-level meeting held with zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.
BSNL office in Pune Cantonment catches fire at midnight
PUNE A major fire broke out on the eighth floor of BSNL office near Dastur school in Pune Cantonment around 1 am on Tuesday. Two fire tenders of PMC fire department and one vehicle of Cantonment fire brigade were deployed to extinguish the blaze. PMC fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile said tables, chairs, sofas, computers were burnt in the fire. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, he said.
Coal min blames MVA for power trips in Maha, shortage
PUNE With Maharashtra facing shortage of coal, Raosaheb Patil Danve, union minister of state for railways, coal and mines, has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for lack of advanced planning of coal storage, which is leading to electricity shortage in the state. Now, the state is staring at compulsory power cuts as demand is higher than supply. Maharashtra is facing severe crises and has coal that will generate power for only 17 days.
