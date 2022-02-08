Ludhiana: Supporters of Simarjit Bains, Kamaljit Karwal clash again, 3 injured

Panic gripped Daba road on Monday evening following an alleged clash between supporters of Congress’ Atam Nagar candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.

At least three persons suffered injuries in the clash and five vehicles, including a personal car of Karwal, were vandalised. Karwal said he was holding a meeting with his supporters at his office on Daba road when Bains, his son and over 150 supporters turned up at the spot, armed with sticks and iron rods.

The Congress leader claimed that Bains and his supporters even vandalised their vehicles parked on the roadside. He claimed that when his supporters objected to it, Bains’ men assaulted and injured them. Karwal alleged that the rival party opened fire in the air while fleeing.

Heavy police deployment was made in the area after the incident.

Karwal stated that Bains knows he is going to lose the election this time and so is attacking the Congress supporters.

Bains, on the other hand, refuted Karwal’s claims and said that his supporters were not involved in any attack. “The Congress candidate is making baseless allegations to defame me as he knows he cannot defeat me.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Balwinder Singh Randhawa said that police will take appropriate action after recording the statements of both groups.

Earlier on January 20, Bains and Karwal’s supporters had got into a clash on Gill road over installation of some hoardings. But no FIR has been registered in the matter as of now.