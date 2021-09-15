Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Surya Kiran show as IAF remembers its PVC awardee Sekhon
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Surya Kiran show as IAF remembers its PVC awardee Sekhon

50 years of 1971 war: The event held at Isewal village in Ludhiana culminated with the Surya Kiran team of the IAF carrying out a flying display
By HT Correspondent, Isewal (ludhiana)
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:28 AM IST
Air Marshal BR Krishna (left), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, unveiled the bust of late Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the only IAF officer till date to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra, nation’s highest gallantry award. (HT Photo)

With a population of a little over 2,000, Ludhiana’s Isewal village is distinctly known as the birthplace of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force (IAF) officer till date to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra, nation’s highest gallantry award.

The IAF on Tuesday organised a grand event complemented with a fly-past to commemorate 50 years of 1971 war at the government school named after the air warrior.

The event was a part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations organised at the school wherein a bust of late flying officer was unveiled by Air Marshal BR Krishna, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command.

Flying Officer Sekhon was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for exemplary courage and determination in defeating the enemy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Air Marshal Krishna interacted with 1971 war veterans and family members of Flying Officer Sekhon. Students of the government higher secondary school also participated in the event.

Surya Kiran aerobatic team carrying out a flying display (HT Photo)
RELATED STORIES

The event culminated with the Surya Kiran aerobatic team carrying out a flying display followed by presentation of mementos to the veterans. Also in attendance was the IAF band, which enthralled the attendees with soulful tunes throughout the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jai Ram-Nadda meeting fuels HP cabinet rejig speculation

Number of polling booths increased in Punjab

Former police volunteer dies by suicide at Ludhiana zoo

US-returned man dies by suicide in Ludhiana, wife’s aide booked for abetment
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP