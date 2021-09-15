Ludhiana: Surya Kiran show as IAF remembers its PVC awardee Sekhon

With a population of a little over 2,000, Ludhiana’s Isewal village is distinctly known as the birthplace of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force (IAF) officer till date to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra, nation’s highest gallantry award.

The IAF on Tuesday organised a grand event complemented with a fly-past to commemorate 50 years of 1971 war at the government school named after the air warrior.

The event was a part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations organised at the school wherein a bust of late flying officer was unveiled by Air Marshal BR Krishna, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command.

Flying Officer Sekhon was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for exemplary courage and determination in defeating the enemy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Air Marshal Krishna interacted with 1971 war veterans and family members of Flying Officer Sekhon. Students of the government higher secondary school also participated in the event.

Surya Kiran aerobatic team carrying out a flying display (HT Photo)

The event culminated with the Surya Kiran aerobatic team carrying out a flying display followed by presentation of mementos to the veterans. Also in attendance was the IAF band, which enthralled the attendees with soulful tunes throughout the event.