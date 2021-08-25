Ludhiana: SUV driver hits biker, thrashes him after he refuses to strike a compromise

Three men have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man after he refused to comply with their demands.

As per complainant Navdeep Singh, one of them was the driver of an SUV, which had hit his bike on Chakkar village road and he had suffered injuries in the accident.

The driver later called his two accomplices, who forced Navdeep to consume liquor and when he refused, the trio thrashed him.

The victim told the police that the accused wanted him to consume liquor so that they could reach a compromise. Following the complaint of Navdeep, who is a resident of Badhni Kalan village in Moga, Hathur police have booked Deesa, Preet and Soni of Malla village.

Navdeep said he was going to Rama village from Jagraon. “On reaching Chakkar village, I stopped on the roadside after seeing a Toyota Fortuner SUV coming from opposite side which was being driven recklessly,” he told the police.

“The SUV, however, hit my motorcycle and left me with injuries in the right knee and wrist. The accused fled from the spot, but returned after some time with his two aides. They then tried to make me consume liquor and when I refused, they beat me up,” Navdeep added.

The victim was taken to a hospital by a few passersby.

ASI Rashpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279, 337, 338, 427, 324 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab them.