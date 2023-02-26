Ludhiana: Sweet touch wins JITO premier league

Sweet Touch bagged the title trophy in the summit clash of the JITO Premier League cricket tournament defeating Sudarshan Tiger in the super over. In the final matches of north zone, Ludhiana King defeated the team Gurugram.

Batting first, Gurugram scored a total of 109 runs in 12 overs with Ujjwal Jain and Vipin Jain scoring 32, and 18 runs, respectively, chasing the target Ludhiana king scored 113 runs in 6.5 overs.

Batting first in the final match of the JITO league, Sweet Touch scored a total of 116 runs in 12 overs at a loss of six wickets, chasing the target Sudarshan Tiger scored 116 runs in 12 overs and the match resulted in a draw. The Sweet Touch defeated the Sudarshan tiger in the super-over.

Kashish Jain bagged Man of the Match title. The winners were awarded trophies by Komal Jain Duke.