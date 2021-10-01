Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Sweetmeat shop owner held for milkman’s murder

The sweetmeat shop owner from Ludhiana, who want wanted for murder, was arrested near his house while he was trying to flee the city to evade arrest
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The sweetmeat shop owner from Ludhiana owed the victim 2.5 lakh and allegedly tried to murder him by poisoning him. (Representative image)

The sweetmeat shop owner who had murdered his milkman to avoid paying his dues was arrested near his house at Janta Nagar on Wednesday night, while he was trying to flee the city to evade arrest.

The accused, Uma Dutt, had washed the utensils used to poison Baljeet Singh, whom he owed 2.5 lakh, and the police are questioning him about the poison he used.

Sukhwinder Singh, a friend of the victim, had told the police that on September 25, Uma Dutt had called Baljeet to his shop to collect the money. The accused had offered him chhole bhature laced with poison. Baljeet was rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated, where he died on September 27.

