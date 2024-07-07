Ludhiana: Swim Force lifts overall championship trophy on final day of district swimming c’ship

On the second day of the two-day swimming championship, a total of 72 events were conducted for various categories in two sessions. Punjab former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu presented medals to the winners during the morning session. The overall trophy of the championship was awarded to Swim Force. A Swimmer in action during the second day of the district swimming championship at PAU in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The two-day championship for sub-junior, junior and senior (boys, girls, men and women), organised by District Swimming Association, Ludhiana, kicked off at the PAU swimming pool on Saturday. Swimmers born in or after 2015 were included in group-4, those born in 2013-14, in group-3, ones born in 2010, 2011 and 2012 in group-2 and 2007, 2008 and 2009 in group-1. All these participants were eligible to take part in the sub-junior and junior contests whereas it was open for men and women to participate in the senior category.

During the events conducted in the evening session vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Satbir Singh Gosal was the chief guest at the crossing ceremony. He presented medals to the winners, congratulated them and gave away trophies. Civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Punjab, Simrandeep Singh Sohi, and state tax officer Navkiran Sidhu were the guests of honour during the evening session.

In the 400 m individual medley men, Ravinoor from Fins Flyer, and Divneet from Swim Force in the women’s category clinched the top positions. In the 50 m breaststroke men, Aditya from Swim Force, and in women’s category, Anushka from PAU Club won. In the 50 m butterfly boys (group-3), Barik from Swim Force and Parsim (girls’ category) from Swim Force emerged as winners. In the 100 m freestyle boys (group 1), Cecil George Samuel and Bhagya (girls’ category) managed top spots.

On the concluding day, in the junior category for girls, PAU Club emerged victorious and Swim Force were the runner-up. In the junior boys category, Swim Force and PAU club (group 1) were the winners, whereas group 2 and 3 of the PAU Club were runner-up.

In the sub-junior boys, group 3 and 4 category, PAU Club defeated Swim Force, clinching top position. In the sub-junior girls, Ludhiana Club was announced as the top seed, defeating Swim Force, which managed the runner-up position.