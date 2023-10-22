Ludhiana: Swing operator pushed from ride, dies; two booked

The Sahnewal police have booked two persons for allegedly pushing a swing operator in a Dussehra fair from a ride at Lohara Road, leading to his deathon Sunday.

The men fell on a metal ladder and suffered injuries on Saturday. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The accused have been identified as Akash Kumar and Karan Rai- both residents of Makkar Colony of Dhandhari Kalan.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Gurjeet Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar, Daba road, brother of the victim Narinder Singh.

The complainant stated that he runs a sewing machine factory at Daba Road. One of his acquaintances, Radhey Shyam, organised Dussehra mela at Lohara Road. Shyam had hired his brother Narinder, Alok Tiwari, Deepu and Gurpreet Singh to run the fair and to operate the swings.

Gurjeet said that on Saturday at around 8 am, two accused, Akash Kumar and Karan Rai, were enjoying swings. After the ride ended, the duo refused to come down and asked for another free ride. When objected, the accused indulged in a spat with Alok Tiwari, who further called on Narinder to resolve the matter and to take the accused off the ride.

When Narinder climbed up on the ride to make the accused come down, they indulged in a spat with him. The accused pushed him following which Narinder fell on a metal ladder and suffered multiple injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

