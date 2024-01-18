Ludhiana: Task force team rescues child labourer

In a drive to curb child labour, the district task force team conducted surprise checks across the district and rescued a child engaged in labour on Thursday. Task force team rescues child labourer in Ludhiana. (HT)

The team comprised district child protection officer Rashmi, deputy director of factories Gaurav Puri, labour inspector Gurpinder Kaur and Ramandeep Sharma , Harminder Singh from education department, Hardev Singh of AHU unit, Sandeep Singh from Save the Childhood Movement, and other members.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Rashmi said that the surprise checks were carried out in different areas of Ludhiana, including Priya Colony, Rahon Road, Bajra, nearby government schools, and other locations. She mentioned that during the checking, a child working in child labour was identified and immediately rescued. The child was subsequently presented before the Child Welfare Committee, Ludhiana, and later shifted to a children’s home.

These surprise checks are a part of the ongoing efforts to curb child labour in the district. Rashmi emphasised the commitment of the Child Welfare Committee and its partners in ensuring the effective implementation of child labour prevention measures.