Ludhiana: Tattoo helps cops crack six-month-old murder case, one arrested

A small tattoo bearing the initials ‘BJ’ on the arm of a decomposed woman’s body became the breakthrough clue that helped Ludhiana police solve a six-month-old blind murder case and arrest the victim’s live-in partner for allegedly strangling her to death. Police said the accused was traced to his sister’s house in Dugri, where he had been staying while working as a private sanitation worker. (HT File)

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Jyoti of Jamalpur, was found stuffed inside a gunny bag near the railway overbridge in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dugri, on November 11, 2025. With the body badly decomposed and no immediate leads available, investigators were left with little evidence except the tattoo marked on her arm.

Police said the case was cracked earlier this month after Jyoti’s estranged husband recognised the tattoo from photographs circulated by the police on social media and approached investigators to identify the victim. Following the identification, the Dugri police arrested the accused, identified as 41-year-old Rishipal of Moti Nagar, who had allegedly been living with Jyoti in a rented accommodation in Jamalpur.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, joint commissioner of police (rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said ragpickers had first spotted the abandoned gunny bag lying near the overbridge in November last year. Upon opening it, they noticed a human hand inside and immediately informed the village sarpanch, who alerted the police. Although no visible external injury marks were found on the body, investigators grew suspicious after noticing a dupatta wrapped around the woman’s neck, indicating possible strangulation.

“The tattoo on the woman’s body was the only clue available. We circulated its photograph extensively on social media while reviewing pending untraced cases. The woman’s husband identified the tattoo and approached the police recently,” the officer said.

Police said the accused was traced to his sister’s house in Dugri, where he had been staying while working as a private sanitation worker.

He has since been arrested and further investigation in the case is underway.