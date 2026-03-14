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    Ludhiana: Teacher’s husband booked for molesting 11-year-old

    The crime is said to have taken place on March 8 when the girl returned home crying and informed her family that the accused molested her; Narinder Kumar has been on the run

    Published on: Mar 14, 2026 6:14 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    The Basti Jodhewal police have booked a tuition teacher’s husband for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student in New Kuldeep Nagar at Rahon Road. The accused has been identified as Narinder Kumar of New Kuldeep Nagar.

    Section 74 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the BNS has been slapped on the accused.
    Section 74 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the BNS has been slapped on the accused.

    The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s father. The complainant stated that his daughter and nephew went to tuition classes near their house. He added that on March 8 his daughter returned home crying and narrated her ordeal to the family.

    The complainant added that the girl stated that after finding her alone the accused molested her. She managed to escape and reached home.

    ASI Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 74 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of BNS was registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Teacher’s Husband Booked For Molesting 11-year-old
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