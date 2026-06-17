Ludhiana: Teachers flag burden of non-academic duties after fresh deployment in welfare scheme

The recent decision to deploy 57 government school lecturers for the implementation of the Mukh mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana has triggered fresh concerns among teachers, who say they are already burdened with multiple non-academic duties.

SDM added if shortages were reported after schools reopen, the administration would review the situation in consultation with the education department. (HT File)

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According to a circular issued by the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) (West) on Tuesday, lecturers from various government senior secondary schools, including PM Shri Schools and the Meritorious School, have been assigned the duties.Under the scheme, eligible women from the general category will receive financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month, while eligible women belonging to scheduled caste (SC) families will be entitled to ₹1,500 per month.The move, however, has drawn criticism from teachers’ organisations. Many lecturers pointed out that several teachers are already engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work and the ongoing drug and socio-economic census. They argued that the increasing number of non-teaching assignments is affecting classroom teaching and adding pressure on schools already facing staff shortages.

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{{^usCountry}} Rupinder Singh Gill, general secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), said the government’s repeated claims of bringing an educational revolution were difficult to reconcile with the continuous diversion of teachers to administrative work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rupinder Singh Gill, general secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), said the government’s repeated claims of bringing an educational revolution were difficult to reconcile with the continuous diversion of teachers to administrative work. {{/usCountry}}

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“On one hand, the government talks about ‘Sikhya Kranti’, and on the other, teachers are being assigned every possible non-academic duty. Schools are already functioning with inadequate staff, and such deployments further affect teaching,” he said.

Some teachers are also unavailable due to the ongoing summer vacation period. Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, said the exact nature of the assigned work was not yet clear. She added that teachers from her school who were listed for duty were currently on station leave and the authorities had been informed accordingly.

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Responding to the concerns, SDM (West) Kuldeep Bawa said government employees could be assigned duties for government work whenever required. He added that if shortages were reported after schools reopen, the administration would review the situation in consultation with the education department.