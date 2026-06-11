The district education officer (DEO) has reportedly directed government school teachers who are currently not assigned any census duty to register for the ongoing drug and socio-economic census, triggering fresh concerns among teachers despite earlier assurances that participation would remain voluntary.

On June 8, show-cause notices were issued to 143 teachers for allegedly failing to perform the assigned duties. (HT representative photo)

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In a communication sent to block nodal officers, the DEO’s office shared a list of teachers who have not been assigned any departmental duty and instructed officials to ensure that they register for the survey according to their respective assembly constituencies.

The latest directive came days after the office of the electoral registration officer-gill (SC)-cum-regional transport officer allotted survey-related duties to 171 teachers from government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools across the district through a letter issued on June 4. On June 8, show-cause notices were issued to 143 teachers for allegedly failing to perform the assigned duties.

Officials were allegedly asked to verify that teachers had actually joined the survey and not merely reported compliance. The warning came after reports from the field that some teachers claimed to have joined the duty but had not actually reported on ground and later became unreachable by switching off their mobile phones.

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{{^usCountry}} The DEO’s office, however, provided limited relaxation, allowing teachers to join the survey in a constituency closer to their residence instead of their school location. Such changes would be permitted only within Ludhiana district and would require coordination between the concerned block nodal officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DEO’s office, however, provided limited relaxation, allowing teachers to join the survey in a constituency closer to their residence instead of their school location. Such changes would be permitted only within Ludhiana district and would require coordination between the concerned block nodal officers. {{/usCountry}}

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The move has drawn criticism from teacher representatives. Rupinder Singh Gill, general secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), said, “Administration is now forcing teachers to take up duties that were initially projected as voluntary.”

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said, “Initially, participation in the survey was voluntary. However, the district administration has now instructed us to ensure that teachers who are currently not on any duty join the exercise so that sufficient manpower is available for its effective implementation.”

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