Ludhiana: Teen found 4 months pregnant, 2 booked for rape

After a 17-year-old girl from Ludhiana was found four months pregnant, two unidentified men have been booked for gang-raping her.

The victim’s mother told police that the girl complained of a severe stomach ache on Sunday, following which she was rushed to the hospital and found pregnant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl said that her family had gone for a vacation to Manali in March and she had chosen to stay back in the city. She added that had taken her pet dog out for a walk in a park on March 7, when two unidentified men overpowered, sedated and gangraped her.

The victim said the accused men even made a video and threatened to make it viral if she doesn’t pay them ₹1 lakh.

Inspector Ranvir Singh, SHO at Tibba police station, said that they have some suspicions as the girl claims that she has been receiving extortion calls from the accused, but is not sharing any information about it.

However, an FIR under Sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged at Tibba police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}