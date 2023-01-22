Ludhiana: Teenager was among three killed in accident near railway station

A teenager was among the three persons who were mowed down by a moving train near Dhandari Kalan railway station.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Sukhman Singh, a resident of Amritsar, 27-year-old Lovedeep Singh of Nawanshahr, and 27-year-old Ravi Kumar of Hoshiarpur. All of them worked as truck mechanics in Dhandari Khurd area and they were heading back to their accommodation after having dinner at an eatery when the incident took place.

The accident took place on Friday late night on the Ludhiana-Dhandari Kalan section of the railway station, which is the most accident-prone stretch in the state and recorded over 180 accidents in the year 2022.

Lovedeep and Ravi were living in the area for the last five years, while Sukhman joined them five months ago. Their families reached the civil hospital on Sunday to collect their bodies after the post-mortem.

The deceased were reportedly in an inebriated state according to the information given by the train driver, said assistant sub-inspector Kirpal Singh, in charge of the Dhandari police post of the railway police. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report,” he added.

The Railway Protection Force officials said that the area is densely populated by industrial workers and houses a number of factories.

They added that despite identifying the 15km long stretch and marking it as a whistling lane, the incidents are taking place due to a lack of awareness on the part of the residents.