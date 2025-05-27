Ludhiana: Three cops dismissed over absence from duty

Three more police personnel – including a female cop, have been dismissed from the force for remaining absent from duty without any information. As per officials, 16 more personnel have remained absent from duty for a considerable period who are likely to be sacked from the force. (HT File)

Earlier on February 20, in a sweeping disciplinary action, eight police personnel from Ludhiana, Ludhiana Rural, and Khanna were dismissed for misconduct. While three of them are facing criminal trials, the remaining officers were terminated for prolonged absenteeism. On February 26, the Ludhiana police had derailed a planned protest by detaining demonstrators against the dismissal of 52 police personnel for serious misconduct in Punjab by the director general of police (DGP).

According to police commissioner Swapan Sharma, one of the dismissed personnel had defaulted on a bank loan. After he failed to return the loan, the bank filed a court case. After the police personnel did not appear for the hearings, the court declared him proclaimed offender. Moreover, he has been absent from duty without any information since June 16, 2024. Taking it seriously, the department dismissed him, Sharma said.

Similarly, the female cop who was also absent from duty since June 5, 2024, has also been dismissed from the police force.

Another constable, who was absent from duty for the past 467 days, has also been expelled.

As per officials, 16 more personnel have remained absent from duty for a considerable period. They too are likely to be sacked from the force.