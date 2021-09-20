Ludhiana: Three drug peddlers held with 32gm heroin

Three drug peddlers were arrested and 32g heroin was recovered from their possession, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, 18, of Daresi, Akash Kumar, 18, of Daresi, and Kamaljit Singh, alias Pamma, 27, of Kuldeep Nagar in Daresi.

Two of their accomplices, identified as Hameed of Kuldeep Singh Nagar, Daresi, and Madhu of New Madhopuri, however, managed to escape, the police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the team of Division number 6 police arrested the accused near Sherpur Chowk when they were stopped for checking.

While Hameed and Madhu managed to escape from the spot, Pankaj and Akash landed in the police net. The two accused informed the police that they had brought the drugs from Kamaljit.

The ADCP added that following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested Karamjit as well.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.