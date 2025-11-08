Ludhiana: Three girls flee from Doraha shelter home

Three minor girls fled from a shelter home — Heavenly Angel Bal Ghar — in Doraha around two weeks ago, triggering the police to register a case. Cops are clueless about their whereabouts, officials said. Police have launched an inquiry based on her statement. (HT Photo)

Out of the three, two girls were sent here on August 5 and 9. They were abducted on the pretext of marriage. The police had sent them to the children’s home following court orders. The third girl was sent here on August 4 by a local court.

According to inspector Akash Dutt, caretaker Gurvinder Kaur, a resident of Isdu village, reported that she is responsible for the care and daily needs of the children residing at the shelter. She stated that the institution accommodates orphans and destitute children up to the age of 18 years.

Recounting the incident, Gurvinder Kaur said that while she was sitting in the corridor on October 24, she saw one minor girl from the hostel section suddenly turning back toward the bathroom, attempting to hide. Sensing something suspicious, she stopped the girl, who then confessed that three girls aged, 16, 15 and 17, had scaled the boundary wall and escaped from the shelter. The caretaker informed the families of the missing girls, but their whereabouts remain unknown.

Police have launched an inquiry based on her statement. The inspector confirmed that all possible efforts are being made to trace the missing minors.

District child protection officer Rashmi said their first priority is recovery of the girls. They will conduct a check at the children home to check the security and arrangements.