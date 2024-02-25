 Ludhiana: Three held for snatching, 25 phones recovered - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Three held for snatching, 25 phones recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 26, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The anti narcotic cell-1 of police commissionerate Ludhiana arrested two persons for snatching and recovered 25 mobile phones and a bike from their possession.

The police also arrested their aide for buying stolen mobile phones from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh of New Azad Nagar, Kamaljit Singh of Preet Nagar and Ajay Kumar of Basant Nagar.

According to police, while Arvinder and Kamaljit were involved in snatching mobile phones and other belongings from commuters, Ajay used to buy stolen things from them.

ASI Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they arrested Arvinder and Kamaljit following a tip-off from Baghi stand, when they were crossing from the area on a bike without a number plate.

The ASI said that the accused failed to produce any document of the bike and they confessed that the bike was stolen. The police also recovered 25 stolen mobile phones from their possession.

The ASI added that the accused confessed that they used to target labourers returning home and rob them of mobile phones and other belongings. Following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested Ajay. He used to buy mobile phones from snatchers for 1,000 to 1,500 and further sell it among people for 2,500 to 4,000.

