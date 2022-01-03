Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Three vehicle lifters caught, 8 two-wheelers seized
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Three vehicle lifters caught, 8 two-wheelers seized

According to the police, inputs were received that three habitual vehicle thieves were present in Saggu Chowk and riding a stolen bike
The accused with the stolen vehicles in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The accused with the stolen vehicles in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 04:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the arrest of three persons, the city police have busted a vehicle lifters’ gang and recovered eight stolen two-wheelers from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Chetan Kumar of Haibowal; Ansh Verma of Shiv Puri; and Munsi Kumar of Krishna Nagar.

The Division Number 8 police caught the three accused following a tip off.

According to the police, inputs were received that three habitual vehicle thieves were present in Saggu Chowk and riding a stolen bike.

Acting swiftly, the police installed a check post at the said site and arrested the accused with the stolen vehicle.

On further investigation, the police later recovered seven more vehicles.

An FIR against them under the provisions of the IPC was registered at the Division Number 8 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out