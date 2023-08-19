Ludhiana: Tilted pole, dangling wires pose a risk to residents

Despite several complaints by residents of Guru Amar Das Colony the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has not yet taken any action to replace the damaged electricity pole in the area.

A view of tilted electricity poles in Guru Ram Das Colony in Ludhiana on Friday (HT Photo)

The pole is on verge of collapse after a car collided with it on August 3. Adding to the concern, the high-tension wires connected to this pole are not only endangering commuters but also posing a significant threat to the safety of area residents.

As per the local residents, a car collided with the pole which is positioned directly across from the Patwari office in Guru Amar Das Colony resulting in the damage. Area members have asserted that they have lodged several complaints with the electricity department regarding this matter, but no avail.

Sachkirat Singh, a resident , mentioned, “People living in Guru Amar Das Colony have submitted multiple complaints through the PSPCL application and official complaint numbers concerning the car accident involving the electricity pole on August 3. PSPCL employees arrived at the scene to restore the power disrupted by the accident. However, despite repeated requests and complaints, none of the officials or linemen have arrived to fix the damaged electricity pole.”

Another resident Sukhman Sandhu said , “The road where the electricity pole is damaged witness heavy traffic, including school buses and numerous commuters. Moreover, the pole stands right across from the Patwari office. Despite these concerns, the department has not taken any action. We residents appeal to the authorities to treat this matter seriously, as the pole is in a precarious state and could collapse at any time.”

Executive engineer (Model Town) Gurmeet Singh said, “We are in the process of assessing the cost of the damage caused to the electricity pole by the collision, which will be borne by the individual whose car was involved. The replacement of the electricity pole will be completed soon.”

Superintending Engineer (West), Anil Sharma, responded by saying, “I am not aware of this matter, but I will dispatch teams to the specific location to assess the situation and estimate the cost of replacing the damaged pole. The electricity pole will be replaced soon.”

Dangling high-tension wires poses threat for Dhandari Kalan residents

Another concerning issue has arisen in the Dhandari Kalan area, involving dangling high-tension electricity wires that are posing a significant threat to the safety of local residents. According to residents, the 66 KV electricity wire at East Main Chowk hangs merely 5 to 6 feet above the ground, presenting a danger comparable to a life-threatening situation for pedestrians. People on the street actively avoid walking underneath the hanging wire and instead opt for a longer route to circumvent it.

Hari Ram, a vendor in the vicinity, shared his experience, “I’ve been operating a tea stall in this area for many years. However, over the past two years, the hanging wire has turned into a constant hazard, resembling a deadly trap. The wire droops low due to vehicles getting tangled in it.”

Superintending Engineer (east) Surjit Singh said, “There is need of one more pole to be installed in between these high-tension wires. I will direct the team to do the same so that high tension wires are at safe level”.

