Ludhiana: Toddler dies of asphyxiation after cylinder blast

A four-year-old girl, who was locked at home by her parents, on Sunday died of asphyxiation after a LPG gas cylinder’s explosion resulted in a fire at the single room accommodation located in Green Avenue Colony of Daad village, Pakhowal road. According to the information, the girl’s parents had gone to work after locking her inside. (HT File Photo)

On being informed, Sadar Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, labourer Harpal told police that he, his wife and daughter had been living in a house as a caretaker for the past four years. An NRI had provided them with a room on the first floor of the house, while the rest of the building remained locked.

Harpal told police that he works as a gardener and used to leave the house early in the morning. His wife works as a domestic help and would leave early in the morning as well, leaving their four-year-old daughter locked in the room.

They return home by 9.30 am to feed their daughter. On Sunday morning, neighbours informed Harpal about a fire in his room. When he rushed home, he was shocked to see his daughter unconscious and the room gutted.

The locals said they came to know about the incident when they noticed smoke rising from the room. They rushed to the house and broke open the door and found the toddler lying unconscious and rushed her to hospital.

According to the eyewitnesses, the room was almost gutted in flames. The refrigerator, LPG gas cylinder and almirah were gutted in the flames. They immediately informed the police and alerted the fire brigade.

Sadar police station house officer (SHO) inspector Harshveer Singh said it was suspected that the room caught flames due to a gas cylinder blast. The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC following the statement of the parents of the victim.