Ludhiana: Toddler suffers burn injuries as food cart overturns during tiff

A 10-month-old boy sustained burn injuries after a dispute over cold dumplings turned violent in Gaunsgarh village, officials said. The incident occurred in Gaunsgarh village, Ludhiana, when a customer complained about the dumplings served by street food vendor Shubham Kumar Pathak, resulting in an argument that escalated quickly. (iStock/Photo for representational purposes only)

During the dispute between the toddler’s father and customers, a food cart was overturned.

The incident occurred when a customer complained about the dumplings served by street food vendor Shubham Kumar Pathak, resulting in an argument that escalated quickly.

Pathak, who runs the cart with his wife, said the man, accompanied by his family, ordered a plate of dumplings but complained they were cold after tasting a few of them.

He said the customer demanded the dumplings be reheated but he refused.

He alleged the customer pushed the food cart, causing it to tip over and spilling hot oil from a pan.

His 10-month-old son, Rudra, was nearby on a folding bed and the hot oil splashed on him, leading to the injuries.

Following the incident, the customer fled the scene and Pathak took his injured son to the local civil hospital, where he has been admitted.

Meharban station-house officer (SHO) inspector Paramdeep Singh said they are investigating the case.

“We received information and the toddler’s father has been asked to record his statement. The accused is believed to from a nearby locality and is a regular visitor to the food stall. The police will register a first-information report (FIR) after investigating the case,” said the inspector.