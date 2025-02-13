Ludhiana tops state in crackdown on tobacco sale violations

With 2,846 challans issued from April 2024 to January 2025, Ludhiana district tops the charts in crackdown on violations pertaining to unauthorised sale of tobacco products, according to data from the National Tobacco Control Programme. The challans were issued under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Since April last year, no challans have been issued in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts over violations of the COPTA. (HT Photo)

HT has accessed a copy of the data. Amritsar came in second with 2,174 challans issued in the period. Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have not issued a single challan in the time period.

COTPA concerns the sale of tobacco products in proximity to educational institutes, laws on advertisement and warnings and selling the products to minors, according to National Tobacco Control Programme district nodal officer Dr Ashish Chawla.

The act requires 85% of the surface area of the packing of the products to display warnings against tobacco use. Challans of up to ₹200 are issued for every violation.

“When we catch someone violating the norms, we issue a challan and shut the stall,” Dr Chawla said. He, however, expressed concern that the Act limits action to the challan and shutting of stall. “There is no provision for repeated offenders. Every time a person is caught, they pay the fine and then go on with their business,” said the nodal officer.

A health official, requesting not to be named, said the establishments with heavy business keep a ₹200 note ready for when they are raided and keep on with business as usual. Dr Chawla said that since the scope of the Act is limited, they engaged the legal metrology department and police for further action.

“There are specific laws on advertisement and sale to minors, or for banned products such as e-cigarettes. We conduct co-ordinated operations with the legal metrology department, which has the power to impose strict penalties, and police, who can deal with the violations of Juvenile Justice Act,” he said. Dr Chawla said school authorities are also given the power to issue challans.