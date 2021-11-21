Ludhiana tops state in Safai Mitra challenge, 26th in country

With the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announcing the results of the Safai-mitra challenge on Saturday, the city secured 26th rank out of the 45 cities under the category of cities with population of 10 lakhs and above. Though Ludhiana secured only 80.38 marks out of 1,000, it stood at first position in the state.

Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge is aimed at preventing hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks and promote mechanised cleaning.

Two cities from Punjab, including Ludhiana and Amritsar competed under the category and Amritsar bagged 32nd spot with negative marks. Indore has bagged first position in the category across the country with 799. Ludhiana secured only 80.38, while Amritsar got negative marking with -35.91 marks. Chandigarh stood at 10th position with 426.27 marks.

Teams of quality council of India conducted inspections in the city in the month of October. The parameters on the basis of which the marks were given include mechanised cleaning of sewer lines, ODF+ certification, helpline numbers, awareness among citizens etc.

An official requesting anonymity said having an eye on the first prize of ₹12 crore, the MC also participated in the challenge. However, the civic body has remained in controversy over manual scavenging and chairman of Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission, Gejja Ram Valmiki, had also moved high court recently after he caught MC employees involved in manual scavenging and officials failed to take action against the same.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said efforts have been made to use machines for cleaning the sewer lines and manual scavenging without safety has been completely banned in the city. Jetting machines and super suction machines are deployed in the city for cleaning sewer lines. Apart from the existing safety equipment, more safety kits are being purchased for sewermen.