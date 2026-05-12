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Ludhiana: Tourist robbed of phone at knifepoint near Sahnewal

The 19-year-old victim alleges the assailants snatched his iPhone 15 and attacked him after he refused to share password

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 19-year-old BBA student from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was robbed of his iPhone at knifepoint near Sahnewal while returning from a Ladakh road trip with friends, police said on Monday.

Police officials said a probe is on to identify and trace the accused. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Ravi Gurjar, also sustained an injury on his wrist after he allegedly refused to disclose the password of his mobile phone to the assailants. Following the incident, he approached the Sahnewal police and lodged a complaint before resuming his journey to Gwalior.

According to the complaint, Ravi Gurjar, accompanied by his friends Rohit Sharma, 25, Vishal Rathore, 25, and Vivek Gurjar, 20, had left Gwalior on May 4 for a trip to Ladakh. While returning to Madhya Pradesh on May 10, the group halted near a dhaba to rest for the night.

Ravi told police that he and his friend Rohit had stepped out of the vehicle when two men arrived on a white scooter and sought directions to Ludhiana. “I told them I was a traveller and did not know the route, one of them brandished a knife and overpowered me. My friend fled from the spot,” Ravi alleged.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Tourist robbed of phone at knifepoint near Sahnewal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Tourist robbed of phone at knifepoint near Sahnewal
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