Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana town planner summons action-taken report against 102 hotels with parking violations
chandigarh news

Ludhiana town planner summons action-taken report against 102 hotels with parking violations

In a letter issued to the assistant town planners (ATPs) of all four zones, Bindra also directed officials to conduct a fresh survey and include other hotels with building violations in the list of violators.
The RTI activist alleged that the Ludhiana civic body was loath to take action against parking violations by hotels. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 03:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With congested roads and lack of parking spaces becoming chronic issues, senior town planner SS Bindra has sought an action-taken report against the 102 hotels that were found to have violated parking regulations in 2020.

In a letter issued to the assistant town planners (ATPs) of all four zones, Bindra also directed officials to conduct a fresh survey and include other hotels with building violations in the list of violators.

Of the 102 hotels on the town planners’ radar, 25 fall in Zone A, nine in Zone B, four in Zone C and 64 in Zone D.

In 2018, RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal had moved court against 109 hotels with building violations. During the course of it, a complaint was also submitted to the MC asking it to identify other hotels in the city, which could not be covered in the petition. As many as 102 hotels had been identified in the survey that ensued.

RELATED STORIES

The RTI activist alleged that the civic body was loath to take action against parking violations. “Many prominent hotels are included in the list of violators and the matter is sub-judice in the high court, but the authorities are still turning a blind eye to the issue,” he said.

Bindra said that MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had sought an action-taken report, following which the report was summoned from ATPs. “As the ATPs have not yet submitted the report, a reminder has also been forwarded. They have also been directed to conduct a fresh survey and include the remaining hotels, if any, with parking violations to the list .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP