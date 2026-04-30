Ludhiana: Trader alleges death threats after extortion demand, FIR lodged

A mobile accessories trader from Ghumar Mandi has alleged that unidentified persons demanded ₹1 lakh per month from him and later targeted his family through a fake social media account after he did not comply.

Police said that further investigation is in progress and digital evidence is being examined. (HT File)

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Police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and launch an investigation.

The complainant, Sunil Dhir, told police that he had been receiving threatening calls and messages over the past few days.

The callers allegedly warned that he and his family would be shot if the extortion demand was not met.

According to the complaint, the matter first came to light when Dhir’s sister, a widow who runs a cosmetic business, received a call from an unknown number.

The caller allegedly asked her to convey the demand to her brother. When she refused, the caller allegedly issued death threats.

The number was subsequently blocked and the family approached police, the complainant told police.

Dhir alleged that the harassment later shifted to social media.

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{{^usCountry}} The trader said that the unidentified persons created a fake Instagram account and uploaded photographs of his family along with obscene songs in an apparent attempt to humiliate them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trader said that the unidentified persons created a fake Instagram account and uploaded photographs of his family along with obscene songs in an apparent attempt to humiliate them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The trader later uploaded a video on Facebook in which he was seen breaking down and appealing to the accused to target him instead of his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trader later uploaded a video on Facebook in which he was seen breaking down and appealing to the accused to target him instead of his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video, he said he had taken loans to run his business and was already struggling financially. HT has not independently verified the veracity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, he said he had taken loans to run his business and was already struggling financially. HT has not independently verified the veracity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Division Number 8 police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unknown persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Division Number 8 police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unknown persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO of Division Number 8 police station, said efforts were underway to identify those behind the threatening calls and fake account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO of Division Number 8 police station, said efforts were underway to identify those behind the threatening calls and fake account. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are coordinating with the cybercrime cell to trace the persons behind the fake social media account and the threatening calls. The accused will be identified and apprehended soon,” he said.

Police said that further investigation is in progress and digital evidence is being examined.

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