...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Trader alleges death threats after extortion demand, FIR lodged

The caller allegedly asked the victim’s sister to convey the demand to her brother. When she refused, the caller allegedly issued death threats

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

A mobile accessories trader from Ghumar Mandi has alleged that unidentified persons demanded 1 lakh per month from him and later targeted his family through a fake social media account after he did not comply.

Police said that further investigation is in progress and digital evidence is being examined. (HT File)

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and launch an investigation.

The complainant, Sunil Dhir, told police that he had been receiving threatening calls and messages over the past few days.

The callers allegedly warned that he and his family would be shot if the extortion demand was not met.

According to the complaint, the matter first came to light when Dhir’s sister, a widow who runs a cosmetic business, received a call from an unknown number.

The caller allegedly asked her to convey the demand to her brother. When she refused, the caller allegedly issued death threats.

The number was subsequently blocked and the family approached police, the complainant told police.

Dhir alleged that the harassment later shifted to social media.

“We are coordinating with the cybercrime cell to trace the persons behind the fake social media account and the threatening calls. The accused will be identified and apprehended soon,” he said.

Police said that further investigation is in progress and digital evidence is being examined.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Trader alleges death threats after extortion demand, FIR lodged
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Trader alleges death threats after extortion demand, FIR lodged
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.