Ludhiana: Trader assaulted with sharp weapon outside house

Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:00 AM IST

A cycle parts trader was assaulted with a sharp weapon outside his house in Ludhiana’s Daba on Saturday night.

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A cycle parts trader was assaulted with a sharp weapon outside his house in Dhillon Nagar, Daba, on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Amarjeet Singh, 37, has been admitted to a hospital, and his condition is reportedly stable.

Radhika, the victim’s wife, stated that her husband was sitting outside the house with their son, when one Mani assaulted him and escaped. Their son was not harmed. The incident has been captured on CCTV.

She raised the alarm and rushed her husband to hospital. Radhika alleged that after the attack, an accomplice of Mani had tried to kidnap her husband on the pretext of taking him to the hospital in his car, but she stopped him.

The woman added that her husband had got into a spat with Mani’s mother 13 years ago and he had nursed a rivalry against him since them. She also alleged that the accused had got into verbal arguments with her husband several times and also threatened to kill him.

Inspector Randhir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Daba police station, said they will lodge an FIR after Amarajeet is declared medically fit to record his statement. Police have also procured CCTVs footage in which the incident was captured.

