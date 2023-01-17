Ludhiana: Trader ends life, former partner two others booked for abetment

The police have booked a couple and their friend on charges of abetment to suicide after a 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in urban estate, Dugri.

The victim left a suicide note in which he has accused his former business partner Gagandeep Singh and his wife Ramandeep Kaur and a friend Inderjit Singh for forcing him to end his life.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. The complainant stated that her husband had started a business and he suffered huge loss after which the accused had started harassing her husband.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Dugri police station, stated that at the time of the incident, the man was alone at his home, while his wife along with her children had gone to see their relatives. The victim’s brother was the first to notice the man.

The inspector added that a case under section 306 and 34 of IPC has been lodged against the accused and a search is on to arrest the accused.