Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana trader held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders
chandigarh news

Ludhiana trader held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

He was arrested following a complaint by a relative of a Covid patient, who had contacted the accused for an oxygen cylinder and was supplied two small cylinders for an elevated price of ₹26,000
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The accused trader in the custody of Sudhar police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A 50-year-old shopkeeper was arrested on Tuesday for black marketing of oxygen cylinders. As many as 23 cylinders were recovered from the accused, Somnath, resident of New Abadi Akalgarh.

Police said Somnath had a shop in Akalgarh market and supplied oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Sudhar and Raikot.

He was arrested following a complaint by a relative of a Covid patient, who had contacted the accused for an oxygen cylinder and was supplied two small cylinders for an elevated price of 26,000.

“Following the complaint, we conducted a raid and arrested the shopkeeper. The shop had 23 cylinders, including 19 empty ones,” said inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer, Sudhar police station.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been lodged against the accused.

A 50-year-old shopkeeper was arrested on Tuesday for black marketing of oxygen cylinders. As many as 23 cylinders were recovered from the accused, Somnath, resident of New Abadi Akalgarh.

Police said Somnath had a shop in Akalgarh market and supplied oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Sudhar and Raikot.

He was arrested following a complaint by a relative of a Covid patient, who had contacted the accused for an oxygen cylinder and was supplied two small cylinders for an elevated price of 26,000.

“Following the complaint, we conducted a raid and arrested the shopkeeper. The shop had 23 cylinders, including 19 empty ones,” said inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer, Sudhar police station.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP