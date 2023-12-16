Ludhiana: Trader loses 35 lakh in inter-state online fraud, 10 booked

A 61-year-old city trader lost ₹35 lakh to cyber fraudsters, hailing from different parts of the country, who hacked his mobile phone and transferred the money in seven different transactions into different bank accounts.

Trader loses ₹ 35 lakh in inter-state online fraud in Ludhiana.

The victim, Jatinder Singh Chawla of Rajguru Nagar, had lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate on November 27.

The police have booked 10 persons in connections with the crime. The accused have been identified as Maznoor Rehman of Assam, Sanat Kumar Pandey of Patna in Bihar, Anit Das of Kolkata, Hasnain Alam of West Bengal, Sofikul Islam of Assam, Savriful Islam of Tamilnadu, Ravi Shankar Shah of West Bengal, Rinki of Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Maqsood of Hawra in West Bengal and Jaherul Islam of Assam.

Chawla said that on November 25, he received about 10 SMSs on his mobile from different online shopping apps. Later he found that his SIM was out of service. Next day, he went to the outlet of the service provider and got a new SIM issued with the same number and his phone started working. However, the mobile again turned off and he found that his phone has been hacked.

On enquiring, he found that ₹35 lakh has been siphoned off from his bank accounts.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge cyber cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate, said that it was found that the cyber fraudsters hacked the mobile of the victim and made the transactions. A case under sections 420, 120B of IPC and 66 D of Information and Technology act has been lodged against the accused at Sarabha Nagar Police station.

