Ludhiana trader returning from Shimla robbed, driver among 4 held

Police nabbed four men within three hours after they robbed a Ludhiana-based jeweller of ₹8 lakh, 31.5gm gold and his vehicle with the help of his driver in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Besides the car, jewellery and cash looted from the victim Arun Kumar, police have also recovered five mobile phones from the accused.

The accused were identified as Prince Kumar, Satpal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, all residents of Shambhu, and Nishan Singh of Rajpura in Punjab.

According to the police, the victim was returning from Shimla after selling jewellery, and the driver, Gurwinder, knew that he was carrying a lot of cash and thus hatched the robbery plan. He had been hired by the victim last week.

When they reached the Chandigarh-Ambala road, Kumar realised three motorcycle-borne miscreants were following the car, and told the driver to drive fast.

According to the police, when they crossed the Dappar toll plaza near Lalru at 3 am, the driver stopped the car at Sarsini on Chandigarh-Ambala Expressway, stating that he had to attend the nature’s call but never returned.

Meanwhile, the accused intercepted the car, smashed one of the car windows and hit the victim with an iron rod though he did not suffer any critical injuries, according to the police. The victim immediately alerted the police.

“Arun was pulled out of the car while the accused robbed him of gold and cash besides his car. As soon as we received information, we dispatched our teams and the accused were traced from Lalru at 5:30 am,” said Derabassi DSP Darpan Ahluwalia.

The accused were booked under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Lalru police station.